3 taken to hospital after crash causes semi to hit church

Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Wood County Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on US 6 & SR 235 around 6:40 a.m.

Police say a blue pickup truck failed to yield at an intersection and hit a small commercial semi truck. Police say the collision caused the semi to hit the corner of Antioch Church.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital by air ambulance, while the two people in the semi were taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.

The road was closed due to the crash but is now reopened, according to ODOT.

