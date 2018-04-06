The one that you want: Grease hits theaters to celebrate 40th anniversary

(WTOL) - I've got chills, they're multiplyin'/And I'm losin' control...because Grease is hitting the big screen!

Fathom Events reports the popular musical is heading to theaters next week for a special 40th anniversary event, put on by Turner Classic Movies Big Screen Classics.

In addition to the movie, the 40th anniversary event includes exclusive commentary and insights from TCM, according to Fathom Events.

Grease will be shown in theaters April 8, April 11 and April 14.

There will be showings at the movie theaters at both Franklin Park Mall and The Shops at Fallen Timbers.

Visit here for movie times.

