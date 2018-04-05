Cleveland-Cliffs to break ground for new iron briquette plant in east Toledo

A new company is breaking ground in east Toledo.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for its new hot-briquette iron facility.

The facility will bring 130 new jobs to Toledo and will produce 1.6 million metric tons of customized hot briquetted iron, or HBI, per year.

Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur will be among the speakers at the event.

The project will cost $700 million.

