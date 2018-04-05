TPD officer buys bike for little girl after mix-up at Toys R Us

A kind post about a Toledo Police officer is becoming popular on Facebook.

Officer Henderson is getting lots of love from this local woman and the community after he helped to her give her daughter a special birthday.

The woman said on Facebook that she purchased a bike from Toys R Us for her daughter for her birthday, and was trying to pick it up.

But when she got to the store, the employees couldn't find the bike and couldn't give her her money back.

The woman became very upset and said she did the only thing she thought to do in that moment: Call TPD's non-emergency line to ask them for help.

The woman said that's when Officer Henderson arrived and bought a bike for the woman's daughter without hesitation.

Way to go, Officer Henderson!

