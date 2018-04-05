TPD officer buys bike for little girl after mix-up at Toys R Us

Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
The council looked at six key actions that impact the opioid crisis in addition to comprehensive data and prevention strategy evaluations.More >>
The council looked at six key actions that impact the opioid crisis in addition to comprehensive data and prevention strategy evaluations.More >>
A politics institute will conduct a series of interviews with Ohio's six major gubernatorial candidates which will be live-streamed.More >>
A politics institute will conduct a series of interviews with Ohio's six major gubernatorial candidates which will be live-streamed.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Officer Henderson helped one mother give her daughter a special birthday.More >>
Officer Henderson helped one mother give her daughter a special birthday.More >>
Robyn Fralick previously served as the head women’s basketball coach at Ashland University for the last three seasons, and compiled a 104-3 record there.More >>
Robyn Fralick previously served as the head women’s basketball coach at Ashland University for the last three seasons, and compiled a 104-3 record there.More >>
The team the Mud Hens will put on the field should be a good one.More >>
The team the Mud Hens will put on the field should be a good one.More >>
Crews say a greenhouse and barn caught fire at Jeffers Farm and Greenhouse.More >>
Crews say a greenhouse and barn caught fire at Jeffers Farm and Greenhouse.More >>
About every three minutes, one person in the United States is diagnosed with some type of blood cancer. And about every nine minutes, someone in the US will die from a blood cancer. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is looking to change those numbers.More >>
About every three minutes, one person in the United States is diagnosed with some type of blood cancer. And about every nine minutes, someone in the US will die from a blood cancer. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is looking to change those numbers.More >>