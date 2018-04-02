Toy R Us, Babies R Us shut down websites

(WTOL) - For those of you trying to use up your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards before April 15, online shopping will not be an option for you.

The companies announced the website is now closed for all purchases.

Customers can still browse the website, but can't add anything to their carts or proceed to checkout.

If you head over to the Toys R Us website or Babies R Us website, you'll see this statement from their team:

Thanks for visiting. We have shut down the website for any purchases, but our brink and mortar stores are open and holding going out of business sales. You can keep up-to-date with the sale at http://toysrusclosingsale.com and liquidation-going-out-of-business-FAQs. We encourage you to stop by your local store and take full advantage of the deep discounts and deals available. Thank you for your business and support over the years.



Sincerely, Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us teams.

Customers are encouraged to head out to the stores for all final purchases.

The stores will remain open until June.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.