Catholics begin celebrating high  holy days leading up to Easter Sunday

Thursday night marked the beginning of Catholics celebrating the Lord’s passion, death and resurrection.

At Rosary Cathedral a mass commemorated the Last Supper Jesus Christ had with his twelve apostles in which he gave his commandment to love one another.

“And it’s always celebrated in the evening around sunset and beginning of three days of the high holy days,” according to Msgr. William Kubacki, the Cathedral’s Rector.

But the Easter season is also a time to welcome new Catholics into the church. There were 600 people who completed the Diocese of Toledo’s Right of Christian Initiation for Adults this year.

They’ll be welcomed into the church this weekend in time for Easter Sunday. Converting to this faith has become a family affair.

“My belief is that if there’s one faith shared between both parents there will be a commonality and I think if they can pass that faith onto their children the witness of the parents draws the children into the faith,” adds Msgr. Kubacki.

There will be two Easter Sunday masses at Rosary Cathedral. One on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. and the other Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m.

