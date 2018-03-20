Toledo Mayor volunteers to raise awareness of senior hunger, nutrition

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz spent part of his Tuesday afternoon delivering meals to mobile meals' clients.

Mobile Meals is a non-profit organization that delivers food to people who may not be able to get out and get healthy, nutritious options.

On a yearly basis the program helps thousands of people in the area.

The mayor's volunteering effort is all in part to raise awareness of senior hunger and nutrition in the community.

"Because of the gap in volunteerism, there were some routes today that had to be cancelled or consolidated and that meant that people were going hungry," Mayor Kapszukiewicz explained. "As mayor, I think this is an issue that's important to raise awareness about. I'm going to go out, do a route, deliver some meals, but I encourage other Toledoans, other folks in our community to step up, do a good deed.

Mobile Meals of Toledo depends a lot on donations and volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering or wants more information about the program can go here.

