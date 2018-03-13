Day two of testimony continues in The People vs. James Worley

A second day of testimony continues Tuesday in The People vs. James Worley.

The State is making their way through the nearly four dozen witnesses they plan to call to the stand along with the nearly 400 pieces of evidence.

The focus Tuesday was on two corn fields: The field police say Sierah Jougin was abducted from and the field she was buried in. Jurors saw dozens of pictures showing them what investigators found when they responded to those crime scenes.

One witness described the different items that were gathered and pictures that were taken in the corn field where Sierah was abducted. From sunglasses Sierah was pictured wearing moments before she was kidnapped, to her bike, a bloody sock, motorcycle helmet and corn stalks with fresh blood.

Another witness, Fulton County Sheriff Sergeant Steven Waxler Jr., took the stand Tuesday, as well. He was part of a team of investigators who responded to Worley's property to gather evidence.

He described one of the barns there that was suspicious looking and one of the first places police gathered to search.

"The door had been broken down, windows blacked out and sprayfoam made it look like they didn't want anyone to see in or out," Sergeant Waxler Jr. described.

Another man will take the stand Tuesday who took off of work to search for Sierah and actually was responsible for finding her burial sight. He will explain what he saw that forced him to get out of his car.

