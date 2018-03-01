4 local people facing federal charges for allegedly printing fake ID's

Four local people are now facing federal charges.

They are accused of printing fake ID's over the course of nearly five years.

Prosecutors are trying to get the suspects to forfeit more than $5 million worth of bitcoin, and more than $250,000 worth of silver coins and bars.

Three of the suspects are from Toledo, while the fourth is from Perrysburg.

