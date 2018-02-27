Toledo police take part in simulator training Tuesday

Toledo police officers were put to the test Tuesday. Around 100 officers had a chance to get their blood pumping as they decided if they should shoot or not shoot.

Dozens of scenarios were played out for officers on a screen in a dark room, with actors playing the part of regular citizens. Officers were put into situations that could happen right here in Toledo and are tested on how they would react and then learn from it.

"Officers are equipped with a gun, taser and mace, things that are similar on their duty belt, all with lasers to see their accuracy," Toledo Police Department Sergeant Corey Russell said.

It is a lot tougher than it looks especially if you are not a trained officer.

"It's a dangerous world out there and officers have a lot thrown their way each day," Sergeant Russel explained. "This gives them a chance to be put in a stressful situation a then can see how they would have acted if its the real deal."

The equipment is not cheap but Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy or OPOTA travels with the simulator, allowing hundreds of officers in the state to get their hands on this realistic training.

