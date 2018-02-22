Assistance available for those struggling to keep the heat on

Those struggling to keep the heat on as winter comes to a close can get help through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program.

The program is available to eligible households until March 31, according to Pathway and the Ohio Development Services Agency.

Households that may apply for the program are those facing disconnection from their heating source, those who have already been disconnected, or those that have less than 25-percent supply of bulk fuel.

The household must also have a gross income at or below 175-percent of the federal poverty level. For a family for four, the annual income must be at or below $43,050.

Those who need assistance and believe they apply for the Home Energy Assistance Program can call 1-866-504-7392 to make an appointment for an interview at Pathway.

Customers must bring the following to their appointment to receive assistance:

Proof of total income for the last 90 days for everyone 18 years of age and older

A copy of the applicant's Social Security card and numbers for everyone in the household

Valid government issues photo ID

Current utility bills for gas and electric regardless of account status

Documentation of co-payment if required

Proof of disability

A copy of the applicant's lease if the utility services are off or being transferred to another address

Tax transcripts and/or verification of non-filing of returns for all 18 years of age and older if the household states they have zero income

Child support printout and food stamps printout for all zero income households

Letter of support if required

Proof of U.S. citizenship/legal residency for all household members, such as birth certificate, U.S. Passport or permanent VISA

You can also call 1-844-493-1199 between 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to schedule a walk-in appointment on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Pathway also offers walk-in appointments on Tuesdays through the months of February and March from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate working households.

You can receive assistance at these offices:

Pathway's Central Office - 505 Hamilton Street, Toledo (pre-scheduled appointments and walk-ins)

Lucas County Jobs and Family Services - 3210 Monroe Street, Toledo (pre-scheduled appointments only)

East Toledo Family Center - 1020 Varland Avenue, Toledo (pre-scheduled appointments only)

For more information, call Pathway at 419-242-7304.

