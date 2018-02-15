Athlete of the Week: Alyssa Delffs

It's a sport athletes truly have to be dedicated to, with most nights of the week consumed with practice all year-round and no time off. it's the artistic sport of gymnastics.

Alyssa Delffs from Maumee, started tumbling as a toddler and began competing at the young age of six. She did club gymnastics until she moved to Maumee only two years ago.

Now as a junior at Maumee High School, Alyssa has won back-to-back NLL titles in all around.

"It’s just such an interesting sport.. Not a lot of people can flip around like that. It’s kinda fun. I’ve been working on a new vault I want to get down for districts, potentially states," said Alyssa.

Next week, Alyssa plans to compete in the districts tournament at BGSU with the hopes of making it to states again.

"She came in from Club in Columbus and really started at a high level. Kept it up with everybody who’d been in high school gymnastics for years. She has potential to place top three in state in bars and hopefully she can place in vault as well," said Megan Wojtkowiak, the gymnastics coach at Maumee High School.

