'Dangerous Dozen' list highlights northern Ohio's most wanted

(WTOL) - The U.S. Marshals Service compiles a list of northern Ohio's most wanted fugitives called the "Dangerous Dozen."

These fugitives are being searched for by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, or NOVFTF.

Whenever a fugitive is arrested, NOVFTF adds another one to the list.

Two wanted men on the list are from Toledo, for a sexual offense of a minor and a probation violation on weapons.

Below are the fugitives on the list as of February 13:

You can see more details about the fugitives on the U.S. Marshals website.

NOVFTF says all of the fugitives on the list are dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information should call NOVFTF at 1-866-4WANTED, or text WANTED to 847411. Those with information can remain anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to the arrest of any of these fugitives.

