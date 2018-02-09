3 sentenced for 2017 murder of Maumee HS student

Three men were sentenced Friday for their roles in the shooting death of a Maumee High School student in 2017.

Andrew Foster Martin, Jermonte Anderson and Travis Durden were involved in the murder of 16-year-old Collin Doyle.

Police say Martin was the one who pulled the trigger and fired the deadly shot in Willys Park in February.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Anderson was sentenced to five years, and Durden to two years.

Martin and Anderson entered Alford pleas to reduce the length of their sentences.

