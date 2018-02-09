LIST: Business, organization closures and event cancellations

(WTOL) - It's common to see schools delaying or canceling classes due to inclement weather. Many schools closed Friday because of hazardous road conditions, and several counties are under snow emergencies.

Dozens of area business and organizations followed suit and have canceled their services for the day.

Below is a full list of organizations that are closed and events that are canceled Friday due to the snow:

Absolute Creative Living

The Ability Center

Accelerated Performance - Pancake breakfast canceled

All TPS athletic events

All-American Karate - Evening classes canceled

Armstrong Family Dentistry

Bean Creek Valley History

Coney Island Hotdog - Closed Saturday and Sunday

Conn Weissenberger American Legion Post 587 fish fry

Church United Thrift Shop

Dr. David Kouba Dermatology offices

East Toledo senior food box - Canceled, rescheduled for February 13

Faith United Methodist Church - Saturday dinner canceled

Family Medical Center of Michigan

Feed Your Neighbor Pantry 4 at Augsburg Lutheran Church

Fire Nation Glass Studio

Fort Meigs Historic Site

Friends of Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge Love Your Refuge event - Rescheduled for February 10.

Fulton County Senior Center - Meals and activities canceled

Glass City Athletic practices

Glass City Credit Union - All locations

Great Lakes Museum

Heritage Child Care - Closed at noon

Hyman Hearing and Speech Center

Ida United Methodist Church - Saturday turkey dinner canceled

Japan Karate Academy - Friday classes canceled

Lake Township Blue Grass Music Night

Maumee Senior Center

Miracle Lanes - Closed until 5 p.m.

Monclova Road Pediatrics

Northwood VFW - Fish fry canceled

Owens Corning WHQ

Shadow Valley Tennis Club - Both locations closed at noon

Sylvania Senior Center

Temple Shomer Eminum - Services canceled

Toledo Bartending School

The Victory Center

VFW 606 on West Laskey Road

Welch Packaging - second shift canceled

If your business or organization has a cancellation that you would like to be added to this list, email us at news@wtol.com with information.

