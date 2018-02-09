LIST: Business, organization closures and event cancellations - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

(WTOL) - It's common to see schools delaying or canceling classes due to inclement weather. Many schools closed Friday because of hazardous road conditions, and several counties are under snow emergencies.

 Dozens of area business and organizations followed suit and have canceled their services for the day.

Below is a full list of organizations that are closed and events that are canceled Friday due to the snow: 

  • Absolute Creative Living
  • The Ability Center
  • Accelerated Performance - Pancake breakfast canceled
  • All TPS athletic events
  • All-American Karate - Evening classes canceled
  • Armstrong Family Dentistry
  • Bean Creek Valley History
  • Coney Island Hotdog - Closed Saturday and Sunday
  • Conn Weissenberger American Legion Post 587 fish fry
  • Church United Thrift Shop
  • Dr. David Kouba Dermatology offices
  • East Toledo senior food box - Canceled, rescheduled for February 13
  • Faith United Methodist Church - Saturday dinner canceled
  • Family Medical Center of Michigan
  • Feed Your Neighbor Pantry 4 at Augsburg Lutheran Church
  • Fire Nation Glass Studio
  • Fort Meigs Historic Site
  • Friends of Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge Love Your Refuge event - Rescheduled for February 10. 
  • Fulton County Senior Center - Meals and activities canceled
  • Glass City Athletic practices
  • Glass City Credit Union - All locations
  • Great Lakes Museum
  • Heritage Child Care - Closed at noon
  • Hyman Hearing and Speech Center
  • Ida United Methodist Church - Saturday turkey dinner canceled
  • Japan Karate Academy - Friday classes canceled
  • Lake Township Blue Grass Music Night
  • Maumee Senior Center
  • Miracle Lanes - Closed until 5 p.m. 
  • Monclova Road Pediatrics
  • Northwood VFW - Fish fry canceled
  • Owens Corning WHQ
  • Shadow Valley Tennis Club - Both locations closed at noon
  • Sylvania Senior Center
  • Temple Shomer Eminum - Services canceled
  • Toledo Bartending School
  • The Victory Center
  • VFW 606 on West Laskey Road
  • Welch Packaging - second shift canceled 

If your business or organization has a cancellation that you would like to be added to this list, email us at news@wtol.com with information.

