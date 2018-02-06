Toledo Museum of Art unveils 15-20 year master plan

The Toledo Museum of Art is talking about some big changes on the horizon as they unveiled Tuesday a master plan of what we can expect in the future.

This master plan is expected to be carried out over the next 15 to 20 years or so.

What was announced Tuesday was the first phase of the master plan which includes the museum's grounds as an urban park within Toledo. The museum says there are plans to create new green space and enhance existing gardens and grounds at the museum.

The museum says this master plan started in late 2016, with their goal being to increase accessibility and sustainability. The plan is to unify the twelve buildings across the museum's roughly 40-acre park like setting and then weave it into the fabric of downtown Toledo.

The goal, they say, is to make the place better not bigger.

"We own 37 acres of land but at present 26 percent of it is surface parking," Adam Levine of Toledo Museum of Art explained. "So, a huge portion of our plan is greening those spaces and creating a large generous park which will serve as Toledo's park."

The museum says the park will be for anyone and everyone. There will also be a parking solution that the museum will create that will allow them to maintain the same parking levels.

The museum was founded in 1901. It underwent two major expansions, one in 1926 and another in 1933.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.