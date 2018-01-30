Rollover crash sends 2 to hospital

Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash on southbound I-75 Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on near State Route 795 in front of Bass Pro Shops.

Dispatchers say no lanes of traffic are closed as the car ended up in the median.

Police say those in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries

