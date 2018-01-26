Prosecutors say GPS expert's testimony to be huge part in murder trial of Anthony Wayne graduate

A GPS expert's testimony can be used during the trial for a man accused of killing Anthony Wayne grad and OSU student Reagan Tokes.

The prosecution is the first to admit GPS evidence will be a huge part of their case.

Brian Golsby was newly paroled and wearing a GPS ankle monitor when he was arrested for Tokes' murder. He was given the monitor when released from prison in November 2016.

However, no one monitored him closely and no exclusion zones were assigned to him by probation.

Golsby has pleaded not guilty to the murder. His trial starts at the end of February.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.