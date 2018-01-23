Editorial: Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority

Northwest Ohio is in the midst of a renaissance, and if you live in this area, you can't help but be excited about the positive momentum that you saw in 2017. The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority had a banner year last year.

Toledo Express Airport saw a year-over-year increase of nine percent in passenger traffic buoyed by new service to American Airlines' largest hub in Charlotte,

Tronair moved into the old BAX Global facility creating 180 new manufacturing jobs at the airport and we announced a partnership with Toledo Public Schools to expand its aviation mechanics program at Toledo Express Airport.

The Port Authority's financing programs, including our BetterBuildings Northwest Ohio energy efficiency program, also had a record year with a total of 18 energy projects financed in the amount of $9.5 Million, and total financing for a variety of businesses and projects in the community exceeding $21 million.

Overland Industrial Park welcomed new tenants Dana and Detroit Manufacturing Systems, creating 440 new jobs on the historic site with an overall investment of more than $120 million, while Cleveland Cliffs announced it will locate a $700 million HBI Production Facility at the Port of Toledo, creating 1,200 construction jobs and 130 permanent jobs.

The Port of Toledo also saw a 16 percent increase in tonnage. The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority is dedicated to carrying the momentum we saw in 2017 right into 2018, and we are proud to say we are "More Than a Port"