Ross High School placed on lockdown Monday morning, no threats found

Ross High School was on lockdown for about three hours Monday morning after a student allegedly told faculty a weapon was inside the school.

According to the Fremont News-Messenger, a student tipped off faculty a weapon was inside the school at around 9 a.m.

The school contacted police, who conducted a search of the area. Investigators did not find anything harmful in the school.

Fremont City Schools Superintendent Jon Detwiler says they lifted the locked just before 12:30 p.m.

Detwiler told the Fremont News-Messenger the school did interview students over the incident, but he was not clear if there would be any charges filed against the students. However, the student could still face discipline from the school at the conclusion of the police's investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.