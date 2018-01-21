Arts Commission seeking artists for public art project in west Toledo

Know any artists interested in a public art commission in the city?

The Arts Commission is looking to commission artists for a public art project at Close Park in west Toledo.

The theme of the project is play.

Close Park is located in a neighborhood between Sylvania Ave., Tremainsville Rd. and Douglas Rd.

The budget for the project is up to $70,000 and will include all costs associated with the building project, including design fee, travel, materials, community engagement initiatives, documentation, transportation and installation of the work.

The project is open to artists over the age of 18.

Artist teams are also eligible to apply.

The deadline for submissions is February 7.

Further details and instructions for submitting proposals can be found on the Arts Commission website.

The Arts Commission Art in Public Places Committee oversees the City of Toledo’s 1% for Art program.

