Eight-year-old boy in serious condition after struck by pick-up truck

An eight-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries after he was hit by a pick-up truck Friday evening in Fremont.

The boy was crossing the 1400 block of Smith Road to get some mail around 5:30 p.m.

After waiting for a car driving northbound to pass, the boy darted into the roadway in front of a pick-up truck traveling southbound, driven by 41-year-old William Rusch III.

Troopers said Rusch tried to swerve to miss the boy, but was not able to react soon enough. Rusch was not injured.

The boy was life flighted to Toledo Children's Hospital where he is in serious, but stable condition.

No charges have been filed, but the crash remains under investigation.

