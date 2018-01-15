2 dead after helicopter crash in Wood Co.

Two people are dead after a helicopter crash in Wood County Monday.

Deputies were called to the scene of the crash a little before noon Monday near the Turnpike on Bradner Road. The call said that the helicopter went down suddenly.

The Sheriff's deputies and the Troy Township Fire Department responded to the crash. The two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says the helicopter was contracted to patrol the power lines by.

Statement sent from FirstEnergy said both the pilot and the passenger who died in the crash, were FirstEnergy contractors doing transmission line inspection work.

"The two men who were tragically killed today in a helicopter crash were FirstEnergy contractors doing transmission line inspection work. Their employer is still in the process of notifying family members. FirstEnergy would like to express our sincere condolences to their families and fellow workers."

Police say neither pilot or the passenger were from our areal.

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says the helicopter never caught fire but the damage was extensive.

The NTSB will come to investigate the scene and inspect every inch of the commercial helicopter.

Sheriff Wasylyshyn says the coroner will remove the bodies by Monday evening and the helicopter will remain until the NTSB shows up Tuesday. He says his department will do whatever it takes to preserve the scene so investigators can determine a cause.

"As least one deputy on scene 24/7 until they come and remove the helicopter," Sheriff Wasylyshyn explained. "They will take it into a building somewhere and completely disect it and try to find out if it was human error or mechanical failure but it will be many months before we know the actual cause of the crash."

Sheriff Wasylyshyn says the names of the two men won't be released until family have been notified.

The crash is under investigation.

Below are 911 calls from the crash:

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.