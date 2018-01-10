Lucas Co. Democratic Party looking for new city council member - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas Co. Democratic Party looking for new city council member

(Source: LCDP Facebook) (Source: LCDP Facebook)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Lucas County Democratic Party is now in the market for a council member. 

With Lindsay Webb named new Lucas County treasurer, the LCDP will consider applicants to screen for the Toledo City Council District 6 vacancy. 

Those interested in screening must file an application with the LCDP by noon on January 25.

Applications can be submitted by mail, email, fax or can be dropped off at the party's office at1817 Madison Avenue.

The recommendation from the LCDP will be shared with the Toledo City Council. 

