Panel suggests ride safety review after fatal fair accident

A state panel is recommending another look at the ride inspection process and public perception of ride safety nearly six months after a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.

The Ohio Advisory Board on Amusement Ride Safety discussed at a meeting Thursday that a committee should be created to handle both issues. The committee would be comprised of ride industry officials and others selected by the state Department of Agriculture.

The advisory board declined to discuss details concerning the July accident that killed a man and injured seven people when a ride called the Fire Ball broke apart.

The ride's Dutch manufacturer, KMG, has said the accident was caused by excessive corrosion on a support beam.

The agriculture department says it will not fine the ride's operators.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.