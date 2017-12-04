Protect your pockets this holiday season

This is the time of year where you begin to hear about thieves snatching purses more than usual. But now police are warning you about pick-pocketing.

A woman from Cleveland, Ohio said someone grabbed her wallet right from her hand while at the grocery store. She said she turned to pay for only a second, and it was gone.

"Oh it was devastating. It was just devastating," explained Becky DeAlba. "Just be careful because I lost $300, but the money was not the important thing to me, it was the treasures I had in there that I'll never be able to replace."

Police recommend keeping your belongings on you when out and about or suggest hiding your purse underneath items in your cart.

