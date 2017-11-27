Small Business Saturday carries into Cyber Monday sales

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and a great time to send a piece of Toledo to loved ones near and far.

Small business Saturday was this past weekend and the local Toledo businesses reported that the promotion was a positive one for them. Toledoans, and those in town visiting for the Thanksgiving holiday, brought out their checkbooks to buy local.

Handmade Toledo has been open for three years and this holiday shopping season has already been the best yet.

"Small Business Saturday was amazing! We had people lined up before we even opened the door, and it was a record breaking sales day for us," said

Jessica Crossfield, the owner of Handmade Toledo. "It was full of positive vibes and a lot of people that were home for the holiday coming in and just being really excited about being back home and all of the new things that are popping up."

Saturday definitely wasn't shoppers' last chance to catch a steal. JupMode screen printing posted record sales this weekend. JupMode is extending their in store and online sale through the end of the day for Cyber Monday.

"This is kind of a last chance. We don't discount very often, we only discount a handful of times each year, and so I think our loyal customers and our new customers know that this is a great time to buy," said John Amato, owner of JupMode.

Anyone who is still looking for great products and deals, Handmade Toledo is going to be open seven days a week leading up to Christmas, with randomly occurring sales to look out for.

They will also be holding many family friendly events where you can even make gifts to send for the holidays. JupMode can also be accessed 24/7 on their website.

