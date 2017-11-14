Barry Bagel celebrates 45 years in business

People headed to Barry Bagels throughout the day to cash in on some tasty treats.

Lines were out the door this morning at the original location of Barry Bagels at Sylvania and North Holland Sylvania Road on Tuesday. Come lunchtime, the scene was similar at the downtown location.

Everyone wanted to celebrate the 45th anniversary of this Toledo staple. From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., they were offering a free coffee with any purchase.

For the locations that stay open a little later, shops gave away a free cookie with a purchase as well. As another way to thank customers, at anytime, guests could have received forty-five cent bagels, up to two dozen.

Employee David Black was excited to see so many customers.

"There's been lines out the door all day. People were lined up before we were even opened just to come in and celebrate the 45th anniversary and come and get a bagel today," said Black.

Folks not only made it out for the promotions, but also because they love the yummy bagels and being a part of a long standing Toledo stronghold.

Frank Cubbon said he's been coming to the shop for over 30 years because of the fantastic menu and even better people.

"One day I came in and he said, 'What do you do, sell cars?' I said 'yeah.' He goes, 'well it's car salesman day! Free matzoh ball soup.' I said, 'oh, thank you very much!' Haha and they gave me a bowl of soup. So,that's just the kind of people who are here," said Cubbon.

The son of the man who founded Barry Bagels, was onsite as and served customers customers as well. He was thrilled to see all the people and carrying on the tradition.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.