Toledo man arrested, accused of rape and assault

Toledo police arrested a man after he allegedly raped a woman a knife-point.

The alleged rape happened on October 28 on Stickney Avenue in north Toledo.

According to Toledo police, Rockie Goodwin, 31, punched the victim several times in the face. The police report says the victim's face was swollen. She may have also suffered an orbital fracture.

Goodwin then allegedly raped the victim while holding a knife to her body.

Goodwin will appear in court Saturday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.