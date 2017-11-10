Car crashes into pole, knocks out power for thousands

Police are searching for the driver who caused about 18,000 to be without power early Friday morning.

Sylvania Township Police said the car crashed into a utility pole near Alexis Road and Plantation Drive.

Crews have shut down Alexis Road from Ginger Trail to Flanders Road due to the instability of the pole.

There are no reported injuries.

Police say Toledo Edison has only opened the westbound lanes on Alexis Road, however the eastbound lanes will remain closed. Eastbound traffic will be able to use the center lane.

We will continue to update this story as more information gets confirmed.

