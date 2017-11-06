Perrysburg makes a donation to PENTA's Public Safety EMT students

The city of Perrysburg has donated a fire rig to help out Penta Career center.

The 1990 rig has a 500 gallon water tank and fully functional pump.

Students in the Public Safety-EMT Fire Science program will now be able to learn about pump operations, pump pressures among other aspects of the job.

"That's the key. This is our future. We want to make sure that the students get a good experience and what it's like to be a fire fighter and we love to be a part of it," said Rudy Ruiz, the Perrysburg Fire Chief.

The fire department said the rig has all the necessary tools and equipment to allow the students to get the first hand experiences they need to know how to operate and use a fire rig.

