Man killed following motor scooter crash in Put-In-Bay

One person is dead following a crash involving a motor scooter in Put-In-Bay Saturday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Daniel French was driving a 1998 Honda Elite motor scooter southwest on Catawba Avenue.

Troopers say French's scooter left the off the side of the road and hit a utility pole. French was thrown from the scooter and later died from his injuries.

French was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Troopers believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.