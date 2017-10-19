Police searching for man who robbed a Findlay hotel

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Findlay hotel on Sunday.

The robbery occurred at the Extended Stay Deluxe Hotel on Tiffin Avenue around 1 p.m.

Police say the man approached the employee at the registration desk and demanded all the money from the register.

Police say the employee gave him an undetermined amount of money and the man fled on foot.

The man is described as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, standing at about five feet three inches with a skinny build. Witnesses say he also had scruffy facial hair.

He was wearing blue jeans and a camouflage hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up at the time of the robbery. \

Anyone with information can call Findlay Dispatch at 419-424-7150.

