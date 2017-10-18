Grain truck rolls over on Miami ramp

Another grain truck flipped over and lost it's load causing an exit ramp to shut down Wednesday during rush hour.

During the harvest season, there is much more traffic along 75 with the transfer of grains to and from the storage facilities near Hollywood Casino.

But of course, with the influx of traffic comes more accidents. When the ramps were initially built, the increased level of traffic volume was not anticipated.

"We handle this a lot. So we're all, we've got a sand truck, a loader, up here within twenty minutes. We usually do this on a regular basis," said Tom Powell, the ODOT Transportation Manager.

Bridge reconstruction and a new interchange is supposed to be coming to the area.

The project was supposed to have started already but has been pushed back and until it is completed, complications will likely continue for those who live and work in the area.

