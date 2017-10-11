Ohio drone being used to lure kids from playground

Someone flying a drone is trying to lure kids off school grounds in Akron, Ohio.

The principal of the school in Akron said drones flew over the playground several times in the last week. But there's also a voice on the drone is trying to convince the kids to leave the neighborhood.

"Absolute panic. For one, even though I'm here on the weekends and evenings, they are still my students and I want to make sure they are okay," said Megan Lee-Wilfong, principal of Windemere Community Learning Center.

The principal says several witnesses confirm hearing the voice.

Police are looking into the incidences.