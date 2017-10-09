Sandusky police searching for armed robbery suspect

Sandusky police are looking for a man involved in an armed robbery Sunday night.

Police say the man robbed Mama B's restaurant with a gun.

The man is described as a black male in his 20s or 30s with a husky build.

Police say the man was wearing black Nike shoes with a white swoosh, a black sweatshirt, camouflage mask and gray gloves at the time of the robbery.

Police say the man is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call 419-627-5900.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.