Sandusky police searching for armed robbery suspect

SANDUSKY, OH (WTOL) -

Sandusky police are looking for a man involved in an armed robbery Sunday night. 

Police say the man robbed Mama B's restaurant with a gun.

The man is described as a black male in his 20s or 30s with a husky build.

Police say the man was wearing black Nike shoes with a white swoosh, a black sweatshirt, camouflage mask and gray gloves at the time of the robbery.

Police say the man is considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information should call 419-627-5900.

