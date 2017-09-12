Police: Female shot in the leg after possible argument in the street

Police were on the scene of a shooting in Fremont on Sunday.

The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Allen Street around 5 a.m.

Police say when they arrived to the scene they found a 31-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg.

Police believe the shooting started with an argument in the street.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Her condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on the argument or the shooting should contact Det. Sgt. Wensinger at 419-332-6464, dwensigner@fremontohio.org or through the Fremont Police Department Facebook page.

