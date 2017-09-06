Toledo police searching for missing teen girl - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police searching for missing teen girl

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police say a missing teen is back home with her family.

Estrella Lopez, 13, was last seen Tuesday in the area of Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital at about 9:30 p.m. 

Police say she was eventually located and returned safely to her family. 

