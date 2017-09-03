Former BGSU goalie working hard to make it back onto NHL ice

Andrew Hammond is a former BGSU goalie who’s been in the NHL for the past three years.

Last season was all but wiped out for Hammond because he was injured.

This year however, Hammond is in tip-top condition and ready for a comeback with the Ottawa Senators.

Three years ago, in his rookie year, Andrew Hammond had a storybook debut in the NHL.

The Hamburgler, (Hammond’s nickname), went 20-1-2, and helped get the Senators into the playoffs.

Unfortunately after a concussion, groin injury and major hip injury that needed surgery last March, Hammond has had to earn his way back.

Has it been hard work? You bet.

Hammond’s his road to recovery began with rehab work.

He lives in the Toledo area, and is doing strength and conditioning training at EAO Sports in Sylvania.

He feels like he is in the best shape of his life.

“I feel like it’s been a fresh approach, one really centered around getting me healthy first, just as far as movement and flexibility go; strength too,” said Hammond. “It’s kind of been an all-around approach to help me. I’m excited to get this season going.”

Hammond’s trainer, Dan Jones, agrees.

“We train the complete athlete. We get into specific things with Andrew, a goalie,” said Jones. “I consulted with one of the top goalie trainers in Canada. We do a lot of up and down movement, lateral movement, simulating the ice between the posts.”

Andrew has worked out with the Falcons to get ready for Senators training camp, one drill after another.

When he heads out in the next week the Hamburglar will give it his best shot to get back in games in the NHL.

”I know how hard it is to play thru injury but now it’s all behind me. I know I have the ability to play at that level. I’ve just been working as hard as I can every day to get better. I feel very confident where I am now,” said Hammond.

This will be Andrew Hammond’s fifth year playing pro hockey.

