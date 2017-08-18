Local school cancels classes on eclipse day citing safety concerns

A local school is telling students to stay home on Monday because of the eclipse.

On Friday, St. Joe's in Sylvania made the decision to cancel classes.

In a post on its Facebook page, the principal said the eclipse would be most prominent during the normal dismissal time.

They didn't want to risk the safety of the children as they were leaving the school, or riding a bus home.

Perrysburg Schools also has made special plans for the eclipse on Monday.

Superintendent Tom Hosler emailed parents on Friday that science classes at the high school will go outside to watch the eclipse with approved protective glasses.

Physics students there will also view it through a pinhole viewer they made.

Junior High students will stay inside and complete research.

The new intermediate school will go outside, with the right glasses, and elementary kids will only view it on smart boards inside class.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.