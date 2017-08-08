Semi fire, construction plague drivers on US 23 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Semi fire, construction plague drivers on US 23

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a semi fire on US 23 on Tuesday. 

The fire occurred on northbound US 23 just passed the I-475 split. 

Crews say a semi truck fire has closed one lane of traffic on US 23.

A road construction project just north of the fire also has one lane of US 23 closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly