Semi fire slows traffic on I-475 in Perrysburg

Traffic was backed up in Perrysburg on Sunday afternoon after a semi-truck caught fire.

I-475 was closed near exit 24 around 5 p.m. but the incident has since been cleared and all lanes are open.

Perrysburg Police say the brakes caused the truck to catch fire.

No one was hurt.

