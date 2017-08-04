Toledo Zoo to host 'Wild About Art' fair

The Toledo Zoo is set to host the 'Wild About Art' fair this weekend in Toledo.

The fair begins at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. It will close at 5 p.m. both days.

The fair invites nearly 100 local and regional artists to display their work for visitors to the zoo.

The zoo says some of the animals including the African elephants will make their own work of art as well.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.