Overnight fire destroys garage, car

Crews were on the scene of of a north Toledo fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred on the 3100 block of Warsaw Street around 1 a.m.

The fire burned the garage to the ground.

A vehicle that was parked by the garage also caught fire and was destroyed.

The fire did not spread to the house.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.