Man crashes into pole after leading police on chase in stolen ca - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man crashes into pole after leading police on chase in stolen car

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One man is in custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen car Monday morning.

The chase ended at the corner of Oakwood and Upton Avenues in central Toledo around 2 a.m. 

Police said the driver refused to pull over for them which led to a chase through neighborhood streets. 

The driver eventually lost control of the car and ran into a pole.

The driver was not injured and was arrested at the scene. 

Police then confirmed that the car was stolen.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly