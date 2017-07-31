Man crashes into pole after leading police on chase in stolen car

One man is in custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen car Monday morning.

The chase ended at the corner of Oakwood and Upton Avenues in central Toledo around 2 a.m.

Police said the driver refused to pull over for them which led to a chase through neighborhood streets.

The driver eventually lost control of the car and ran into a pole.

The driver was not injured and was arrested at the scene.

Police then confirmed that the car was stolen.

