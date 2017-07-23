Lenawee County Fair not the biggest in Michigan but it sure is a lot of fun

Folks in Lenawee County like to say they don’t have the biggest fair in Michigan, but they make it the best fair in Michigan.

One hundred seventy-eight years and still going strong.

“We live in a county that is based in agriculture and farmers. We got a lot of dairy, vegetable crops, cash crop farming,” said Mark Vandenbusche of the Fair Board.

Lenawee County also has a strong 4-H program for kids.

On Sunday, there was an event that may ruffle a few feathers: The Chicken Flying contest.

The kids bring their prized poultry out of the barns to see which bird can fly the farthest out of a mailbox perched on top of a ladder.

The tough part is then catching the chicken.

“Hard to catch when he gets loose,” said Colby Ekins.

Nolan Andrews says people shouldn’t be surprised chickens can fly.

“You pretty much adjust their wings, thrown them and have fun with them,” said Nolan.

The contest is a way to relieve the stress of trying to take home top prize ribbons during fair week.

“You know we put a lot of the kids under pressure for the show. They feel a lot of pressure when doing things like that. This is what we call a fun event,” said Janell Stewart of the Lenawee County Cooperative Extension Office.

The Lenawee County fair runs through Saturday.

Admission is $5.00.

Active service members and veterans get in for free.

