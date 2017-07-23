Car crashes into tree, sets on fire, kills driver - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Car crashes into tree, sets on fire, kills driver

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
DEFIANCE, OH (WTOL) -

One person is dead after his car crashed into a tree around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Jacob Elders, 19, from Defiance, was driving on County Road 424 in Richland Township when he lost control of his car while turning a curve.

The car went off the right side of the road and stuck a tree, which caused the car to catch on fire.

Elders was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

