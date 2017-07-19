Northwest Ohio natives behind LPGA social media campaign

The LPGA is working hard to be on top of all social media platforms to further expose their product.

Alexis Abraham is a 2010 graduate of Eastwood High School.

She's now working full-time and traveling around the world for the LPGA. She interned with the LPGA in college and parlayed that in to a job after school.

Abraham handles all of their social media pages and give fans a behind the scenes look.

"I give a behind the scenes experience, take pictures of the players, do Facebook Lives, and Facebook Live interviews and make sure people at home know whats going on here," Abraham explained.

Marathon Classic week is always special for Abraham. She now lives in Florida, but for the week of the Marathon Classic, she gets to stay at home with family.

