Van bursts into flames, destroys car wash sign on Monroe Street

The owners of the Minute Man Car Wash of Ohio on Monroe Street, need a new sign after a van burst into flames which destroyed the original one Monday afternoon.

A witness said the van’s tire was on fire as it was driving down Monroe Street. That’s when the van turned into a Tire Man Auto Service Center shop, right next to the car wash.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but not before the sign was damaged.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

