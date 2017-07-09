Boat catches fire at Turtle Point Marina

Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
DTE Energy Co. says its Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan recently released a higher than normal amount of chlorine into Lake Erie.More >>
Vending machines being installed in Columbus firehouses will help paramedics and firefighters keep better track of the drugs they dispense.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The “Swimming Made FREE- it’s all about ME” organization contributed $1,000 to cover another 500 admissions for kids 12 and under to Wilson Junior Pool and 500 admissions to Roosevelt Pool.More >>
The Maumee Bay State Park held their 14th Annual Toledo Lighthouse Festival during the July 7th weekend.More >>
The Maumee Bay State Park held their 14th Annual Toledo Lighthouse Festival this weekend.More >>
A man is safe with a minor injury after his 25 foot boat at Turtle Point Marina caught fire Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Toledo Zoo is joining the Ability Center of Greater Toledo to commemorate the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) during ADA day at the zoo for the 17th year.More >>
