Boat catches fire at Turtle Point Marina

A man is safe with a minor injury after his 25 foot boat at Turtle Point Marina caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Carroll Township fires crews believe the fire started from a quick flash explosion.

The owner of the boat was able to jump off the boat with just a skinned knee. He was helped out of the water by other boaters.

By the time fire crews arrived on scene, the fire was out.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.