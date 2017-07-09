Boat catches fire at Turtle Point Marina - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Boat catches fire at Turtle Point Marina

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
OAK HARBOR, OH (WTOL) -

A man is safe with a minor injury after his 25 foot boat at Turtle Point Marina caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Carroll Township fires crews believe the fire started from a quick flash explosion.

The owner of the boat was able to jump off the boat with just a skinned knee. He was helped out of the water by other boaters.

By the time fire crews arrived on scene, the fire was out.

